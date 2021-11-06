Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.29 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003683 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $153.05 million and $32.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 69,785,249 coins and its circulating supply is 68,021,085 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

