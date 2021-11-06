Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AAALF stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

