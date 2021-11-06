A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 463,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912,758 shares of company stock valued at $30,336,777. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

