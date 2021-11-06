A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

AOS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. 1,337,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

