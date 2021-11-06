A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.55. 1,337,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,066. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

