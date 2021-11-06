$95.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report sales of $95.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the lowest is $93.14 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $15.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 3,141,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.