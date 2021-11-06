8X8’s (EGHT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

EGHT stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

