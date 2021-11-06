8,141 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Y stock opened at $673.05 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $648.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.