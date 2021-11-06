$8.25 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.41. 417,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,193. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.