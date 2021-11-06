$75.56 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report sales of $75.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.27 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.56 million to $306.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $310.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

