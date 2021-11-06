6,700 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.60 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

