$646.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

