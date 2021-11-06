$646.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.