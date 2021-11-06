$63.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $63.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $231.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.95 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

CHPT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,890. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

