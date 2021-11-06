6,062 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.