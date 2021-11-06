$57.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $57.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. 171,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $750.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

