51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of 51job worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JOBS stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

