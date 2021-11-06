$4.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.72 and the highest is $4.92. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $7.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $29.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. 352,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.