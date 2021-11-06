$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $38.90 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,553. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

