$34.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report sales of $34.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,028. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,816. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

