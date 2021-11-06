$329.85 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post sales of $329.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.60 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $6,338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $542,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 204,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

