30,000 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.13% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

