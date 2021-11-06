$3.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $16.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $244.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,362. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $229.79 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

