$3.47 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Waters reported earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $343.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.72. Waters has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

