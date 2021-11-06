$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $29.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.55 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $120.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.83. 346,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 46.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

