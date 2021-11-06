$29.12 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $29.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the highest is $29.43 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $126.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

