$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $289.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 230,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

