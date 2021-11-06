$26.72 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post earnings of $26.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $24.45 and the highest is $29.71. Alphabet reported earnings of $22.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,608.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,006.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

