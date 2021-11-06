2,486 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 983,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 925,825 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

