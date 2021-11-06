$234.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $234.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spire by 18.1% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.8% in the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Spire by 9.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spire by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 377,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.