22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.80.

XXII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

