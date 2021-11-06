$20.44 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $20.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $19.57 and the highest is $21.16. AutoZone reported earnings of $18.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $97.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $109.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,702.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,817.94. 116,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,677.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,573.31. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

