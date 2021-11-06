$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $17.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,176. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $115.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

