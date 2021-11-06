$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.83. 844,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $360.64. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

