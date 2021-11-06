$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.24. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

AVB stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $20,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

