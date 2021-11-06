$194.20 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $194.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.21 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Penumbra by 47.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 449.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $285.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.17. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

