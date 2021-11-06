$193.21 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $193.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.60 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $830.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $874.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $955.73 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 10,295,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after buying an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,656,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

