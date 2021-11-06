1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 158,690 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,690 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $1,600,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.01 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.