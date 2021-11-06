1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 259,160 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 1,545.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,160 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 536,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,104 over the last three months.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.40 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.