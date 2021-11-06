1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

CDNS stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

