1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,999,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

