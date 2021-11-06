1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

