1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

