1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,217 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

