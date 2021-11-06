1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 107,400 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

