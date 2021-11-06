1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,895 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

