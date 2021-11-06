169,746 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

