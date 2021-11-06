168,090 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

