148,100 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.