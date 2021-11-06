$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $144.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.95 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $527.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.68 million to $536.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $667.21 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $761.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 538,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,828. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

