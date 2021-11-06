$133.45 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report sales of $133.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.01 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $495.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.40 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $558.79 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in EVO Payments by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

